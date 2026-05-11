Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in WEX Inc. $WEX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,207 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of WEX worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 215,036 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $28,129,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WEX by 68.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $68,391,000 after purchasing an additional 176,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $20,743,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.63 and a 12-month high of $186.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.96 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $251,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $590,830.50. The trade was a 29.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Trickett sold 1,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $272,159.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $320,443.15. This represents a 45.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,479 shares of company stock worth $2,454,914 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $169.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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