Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,937 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,056 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,008 shares of the construction company's stock worth $84,082,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,420 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.54.

View Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $147.56 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.17 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report).

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