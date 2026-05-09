Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,272 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 53.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 24.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

Sysco Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here