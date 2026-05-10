Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,953 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,090 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $214.46 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Welltower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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