Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,411 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,909 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Valero Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.94.

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Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE VLO opened at $240.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $121.41 and a 12 month high of $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day moving average of $198.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $95,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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