Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876,529 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 244,246 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $349,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $224.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled RTX Spark , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced the Vera CPU , Vera Rubin systems, and the DSX platform for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Article Title

The company also introduced the , systems, and the for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Positive Sentiment: Multiple partners, including TSMC, Foxconn, CoreWeave, ABB, Cadence, and Siemens , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Article Title

Multiple partners, including , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Neutral Sentiment: There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Article Title

There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also raised concerns about valuation and competition, including commentary that rival chipmakers and Chinese alternatives could challenge NVIDIA’s growth trajectory over time. Article Title

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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