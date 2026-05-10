Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,668 shares of the company's stock after selling 125,475 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company's stock.

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MUFG. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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