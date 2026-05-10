Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

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Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a Strong-Buy rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Article: 4 Solid Stocks to Buy as AI Powers Steady Semiconductor Sales

Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Article: Texas Instruments (TXN) Is Up 7.5% After Beating Q1 Estimates And Raising Q2 Outlook - What's Changed

Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Article: Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Texas Instruments (TXN) Is a Great Choice

Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One filing noted insider selling by CEO Haviv Ilan, who sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments. Insider sales can sometimes raise caution, although the impact may be limited if viewed as routine trading.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9%

TXN opened at $287.80 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $292.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,429,487. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 345,080 shares of company stock valued at $89,405,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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