Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 123.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 269.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,300.22. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $507,442. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is currently 175.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Crown Castle from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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