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Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Crown Castle logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • HighTower Advisors LLC cut its Crown Castle stake by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 85,032 shares and leaving it with 40,395 shares valued at about $3.59 million.
  • Analysts remain cautiously positive on CCI, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.52 despite some recent target cuts.
  • Crown Castle reported strong quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, well above estimates, and reiterated FY2026 guidance of 4.380–4.490 EPS while also declaring a quarterly dividend of $1.0625 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Crown Castle.

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,395 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 85,032 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CCI opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.42 million. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.Crown Castle's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is currently 175.62%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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