Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 1.6% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Crown worth $43,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 103.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,734 shares of company stock worth $6,619,863. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $107.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.23 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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