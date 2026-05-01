Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,375 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 856,743 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.50% of Crown worth $59,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $436,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 933,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,979,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Crown by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,666,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,668,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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