Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,671 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 77,898 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of Crown worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

Key Stories Impacting Crown

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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