Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 322,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Crown worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Crown by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,611 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.93.

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Crown Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $98.26 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,363. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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