Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Crown were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Crown by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Crown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Stock Up 0.3%

CCK opened at $93.33 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

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