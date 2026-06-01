Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,793 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 109,868 shares during the period. Crown accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Crown worth $68,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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