Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Reicon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Morgan Stanley to a "Strong Buy" — an independent upgrade that can attract buy-side flows and positive near‑term sentiment. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded Morgan Stanley to a "Strong Buy" — an independent upgrade that can attract buy-side flows and positive near‑term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised Morgan Stanley's FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts — upward analyst revisions signal improving earnings momentum and can support valuation expansion (estimates now above prior consensus).

Erste Group raised Morgan Stanley's FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts — upward analyst revisions signal improving earnings momentum and can support valuation expansion (estimates now above prior consensus). Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley Investment Management led an $875M senior-debt financing for Bridgepointe Technologies — highlights growth in MS’s private-credit and investment-management fee businesses, which diversify revenue beyond trading/IB. Bridgepointe Financing

Morgan Stanley Investment Management led an $875M senior-debt financing for Bridgepointe Technologies — highlights growth in MS’s private-credit and investment-management fee businesses, which diversify revenue beyond trading/IB. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley was a lead underwriter on Avalyn Pharma’s upsized IPO — a reminder that MS continues to win underwriting mandates (fee revenue potential), though IPO pipeline timing is uncertain. Avalyn IPO

Morgan Stanley was a lead underwriter on Avalyn Pharma’s upsized IPO — a reminder that MS continues to win underwriting mandates (fee revenue potential), though IPO pipeline timing is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley executives/public staff commented publicly on crypto (Bitcoin on bank balance sheets is “not totally out of the question”) — signals potential future product/market expansion, but no immediate balance‑sheet change. Bitcoin Balance-Sheet Comments

Morgan Stanley executives/public staff commented publicly on crypto (Bitcoin on bank balance sheets is “not totally out of the question”) — signals potential future product/market expansion, but no immediate balance‑sheet change. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s macro research updated its Fed‑cut timing (sticky core inflation view) — relevant to the bank’s trading / rates exposure, but an information signal rather than an immediate revenue driver. Fed Call Shift

Morgan Stanley’s macro research updated its Fed‑cut timing (sticky core inflation view) — relevant to the bank’s trading / rates exposure, but an information signal rather than an immediate revenue driver. Negative Sentiment: A class-action lawsuit alleges Morgan Stanley enabled improper user-data collection/sharing on its website — legal and reputational risk could raise compliance costs and distract management if the case expands to class status. Lawsuit on Data Practices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MS

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,313,622.25. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $9,744,068.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,209,159.78. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,762. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $194.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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