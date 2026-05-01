Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 766.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 3.2%

ASML stock opened at $1,438.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $662.46 and a one year high of $1,547.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,399.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,246.54.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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