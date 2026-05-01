Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,940 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 4.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $63,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $431.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $430.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $550.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations: S&P Global reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, with revenue up year-over-year and management setting FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–19.65, supporting fundamentals and forward visibility. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 results topped expectations: S&P Global reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, with revenue up year-over-year and management setting FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–19.65, supporting fundamentals and forward visibility. Positive Sentiment: Major broker price-target lifts: Morgan Stanley bumped its PT to $557 (keeps overweight) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $550 (overweight), signaling institutional confidence and potential upside. Morgan Stanley Lift JPMorgan Adjusts PT

Major broker price-target lifts: Morgan Stanley bumped its PT to $557 (keeps overweight) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $550 (overweight), signaling institutional confidence and potential upside. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves in energy: S&P Global announced strategic innovations and changes in its upstream energy business aimed at improving its footprint in energy markets — a potential long-term revenue driver if execution succeeds. Strategic Innovations in Upstream Energy

Strategic moves in energy: S&P Global announced strategic innovations and changes in its upstream energy business aimed at improving its footprint in energy markets — a potential long-term revenue driver if execution succeeds. Positive Sentiment: Global expansion: The firm opened a new Gurugram office as it expands its India hub, supporting talent scale and cost diversification in a key growth region. India Hub Expansion

Global expansion: The firm opened a new Gurugram office as it expands its India hub, supporting talent scale and cost diversification in a key growth region. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: CEO Martina Cheung will present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference (May 5), providing fresh management commentary but no immediate material news. Barclays Conference

Investor access: CEO Martina Cheung will present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference (May 5), providing fresh management commentary but no immediate material news. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary: Recent analyst write-ups and previews are providing varied takes on S&P Global’s positioning vs. peers; useful for context but not single‑handedly market-moving. Analysts Offer Insights

Industry commentary: Recent analyst write-ups and previews are providing varied takes on S&P Global’s positioning vs. peers; useful for context but not single‑handedly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Energy headwinds and market volatility cited in post‑earnings commentary could pressure parts of the business and investor sentiment, tempering the upside from the beat. Q1 Deep Dive

Energy headwinds and market volatility cited in post‑earnings commentary could pressure parts of the business and investor sentiment, tempering the upside from the beat. Negative Sentiment: Minor analyst downgrade to estimates: Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast very slightly, signaling some caution among brokers even as consensus remains close to management guidance. (Report summary)

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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