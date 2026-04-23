Cummins Inc. $CMI Stock Holdings Trimmed by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,026 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $62,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total transaction of $2,497,651.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,990.90. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,446,495.30. This represents a 34.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $639.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $573.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.35. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.77 and a 52-week high of $650.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 26.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cummins's payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 price objective on Cummins in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $600.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

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