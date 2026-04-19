CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $33.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up about 1.9% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.06% of Vistra worth $33,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Stock Down 1.4%

VST opened at $163.14 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.34 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $236.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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