CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Invests $4.48 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 1.8%

Oracle stock opened at $175.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $121.24 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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