CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Purchases 10,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up 1.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,589 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NRG Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.45.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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