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CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Raises Stock Position in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Talen Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Cushing Asset Management LP dba NXG Investment Management raised its stake in Talen Energy (TLN) by 10.7% in Q4 to 117,200 shares (about $43.93M), making TLN its 16th-largest position and roughly 0.26% of the company.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on TLN with 12 Buys, 2 Holds and 1 Sell, a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.17.
  • Talen Energy is an independent power producer with a diversified portfolio (natural gas, coal, nuclear, renewables and battery storage), a market cap of $16.59B and a 52‑week range of $186.49–$451.28.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Talen Energy makes up 2.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.26% of Talen Energy worth $43,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 581.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Talen Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $438.17.

Read Our Latest Report on TLN

Talen Energy Stock Up 0.8%

TLN stock opened at $365.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $186.49 and a 52 week high of $451.28.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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