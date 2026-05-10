CVR Partners, LP $UAN Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN - Free Report) by 2,439.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,030 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 63,430 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CVR Partners worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in CVR Partners by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CVR Partners by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company's stock.

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CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.70. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.05 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 18.89%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. CVR Partners's dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVR Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CVR Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on UAN

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, L.P. NYSE: UAN is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership's operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

Further Reading

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