CVS Health Corporation $CVS Position Boosted by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 6,039.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,564,392 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,473,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $572,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CVS Health by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,134 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $399,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $160,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $106.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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