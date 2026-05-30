CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,085 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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