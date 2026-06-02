CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,295 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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