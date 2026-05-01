CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 17,120 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 36.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.05.

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CVS Health Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CVS opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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