CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,994 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.38.

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Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS announced that common prescription medications for dogs and cats are now available at its roughly 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, expanding the chain’s role beyond human prescriptions and potentially adding a small but incremental revenue stream while increasing store traffic. Pet medications now available at CVS Pharmacy®

CVS announced that common prescription medications for dogs and cats are now available at its roughly 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, expanding the chain’s role beyond human prescriptions and potentially adding a small but incremental revenue stream while increasing store traffic. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted that CVS has been outperforming the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company’s ongoing operational improvement and turnaround efforts. CVS Health (CVS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Market commentary highlighted that CVS has been outperforming the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company’s ongoing operational improvement and turnaround efforts. Positive Sentiment: Another report echoed the same outperformance theme, noting CVS’s strong trading versus the market and suggesting that investors remain focused on the company’s improving fundamentals. CVS Health (CVS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Another report echoed the same outperformance theme, noting CVS’s strong trading versus the market and suggesting that investors remain focused on the company’s improving fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A longer-form analysis argued CVS is still in the middle of a meaningful turnaround, with improving margins, declining leverage, and strong cash flow, but it also noted the stock is no longer viewed as a deep bargain after its rally. CVS Health Update: The C- Student Now Pulling Down A B+

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $110.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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