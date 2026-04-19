Cwm LLC Acquires 10,762 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,830 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,572 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $683,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,698,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,957 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $652,246,000 after purchasing an additional 161,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $526,891,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,314,219 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $421,257,000 after purchasing an additional 253,759 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised shares of IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $226.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $176.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.IQVIA's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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