Cwm LLC Acquires 18,261 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,414 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 930,912 shares during the period. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $145,987,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 142.3% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,274,178 shares of the company's stock worth $246,948,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,072.6% during the second quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 528,657 shares of the company's stock worth $102,459,000 after purchasing an additional 504,324 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 50.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,803 shares of the company's stock worth $276,141,000 after purchasing an additional 478,834 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.59 and a 1 year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Vistra's payout ratio is 41.94%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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