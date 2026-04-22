Cwm LLC Acquires 4,006 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $749.63.

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Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total transaction of $1,070,020.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,740,135.88. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,910. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,855 shares of company stock worth $7,109,828 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $404.92 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $458.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $339.01 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.40, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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