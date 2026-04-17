Cwm LLC Acquires 98,309 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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