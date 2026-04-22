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Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Reinsurance Group of America logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Cwm LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 197.1% in Q4 to 24,538 shares, worth about $4.99 million, and institutional investors now own roughly 95.11% of the company.
  • RGA reported a strong quarter, with EPS $7.75 versus $5.86 expected and revenue of $6.64 billion (up 26.6% year-over-year), and it recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.93 (annualized yield ~1.8%).
  • Analyst sentiment is constructive: the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $246.71 after several target hikes; RGA trades near $209.96 with a PE of about 11.8 and a market cap of ~$13.8 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,538 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 205 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:RGA opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.98. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $229.21. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America's quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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