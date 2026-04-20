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Cwm LLC Buys 150,717 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
GitLab logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cwm LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 203.3%, buying 150,717 shares to hold 224,869 shares worth about $8.44 million (≈0.13% of the company) at quarter end.
  • Large insider sales were disclosed — Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares (~$10.29M) and Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares (~$2.41M), with insiders offloading ~1.33M shares (~$30.3M) last quarter, which could pressure sentiment despite 10b5‑1 plans.
  • Positive operational catalysts include expanded AI integrations (Google Cloud/Gemini) and the GitLab 18.11 agentic AI release, and the company posted an earnings beat with revenue up 23.2%, but Wall Street consensus remains a "Hold" and the stock trades below its 200‑day moving average.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 203.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,869 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 150,717 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of GitLab worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in GitLab by 20.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in GitLab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,473 shares of the company's stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting GitLab

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 0.85. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The company's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. William Blair reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GitLab from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GitLab from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a "cautious" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $10,285,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $2,413,474.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,408 shares of company stock valued at $30,309,342. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company's stock.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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