Cwm LLC Buys 220,328 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,233 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company's stock worth $282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 323.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,776,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,517 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 317.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,077,533 shares of the company's stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,766 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,521,087 shares of the company's stock worth $49,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,492,138 shares of the company's stock worth $200,646,000 after buying an additional 2,338,847 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CNH Industrial Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNH. Citigroup increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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