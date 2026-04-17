Cwm LLC Buys 54,286 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,276 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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