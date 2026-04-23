Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Pentair were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 38,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $311,046,000 after buying an additional 1,800,669 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 312,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 93.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,471 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,024,000 after buying an additional 192,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $828,917.10. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pentair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $112.21.

View Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pentair's payout ratio is 27.27%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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