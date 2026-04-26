Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Humana were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,302 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 932 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,744 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Humana's payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $250.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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