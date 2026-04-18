Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,140 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 108.2% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66.2% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.33.

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NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE NEE opened at $91.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $96.21. The stock's 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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