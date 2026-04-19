Cwm LLC Has $14.18 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,320 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,027 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $174,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $350.70.

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American Express Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:AXP opened at $331.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.54. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $239.27 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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