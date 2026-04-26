Cwm LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 725.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 44,521 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,870,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,067,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Tetra Tech by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $236,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051,485 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Tetra Tech by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 64,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Tetra Tech by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,099,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,715,000 after purchasing an additional 268,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tetra Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Tech wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Tech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here