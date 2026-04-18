Cwm LLC Has $19 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,933 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Natera worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,871,914,000 after buying an additional 1,003,129 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,987,000 after buying an additional 727,366 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,065 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $386,338,000 after purchasing an additional 673,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $84,983,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Natera by 5,965.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 343,768 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 338,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,447,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,992 shares in the company, valued at $34,035,422.08. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total value of $9,016,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,552,392.42. The trade was a 36.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 314,545 shares of company stock worth $73,141,185 over the last 90 days. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $208.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $211.47. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Natera from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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