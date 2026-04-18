Cwm LLC Has $20.41 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Cwm LLC increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,346 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of Medpace worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Medpace by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,082,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market/technical note: Medpace’s relative strength rating reportedly rose to 82, a signal some traders use to justify momentum buying. Stocks to watch: Medpace Holdings sees relative strength rating rise to 82

Market/technical note: Medpace’s relative strength rating reportedly rose to 82, a signal some traders use to justify momentum buying. Neutral Sentiment: Procedural deadline reminder: Several firms (e.g., Faruqi & Faruqi) remind investors there’s a June 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — procedural notices that maintain public attention but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. MEDP INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING

Procedural deadline reminder: Several firms (e.g., Faruqi & Faruqi) remind investors there’s a June 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — procedural notices that maintain public attention but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: New class‑action filing/solicitation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman says a class action has been filed against Medpace and certain officers covering Apr 22, 2025–Feb 9, 2026 — this is the primary legal catalyst investors will watch. Bronstein class action notice

New class‑action filing/solicitation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman says a class action has been filed against Medpace and certain officers covering Apr 22, 2025–Feb 9, 2026 — this is the primary legal catalyst investors will watch. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms seek clients/lead‑plaintiff roles (Robbins Geller, Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, SueWallSt, Rosen/others) — this concentrated legal publicity increases the chance of follow‑on litigation costs and management distraction. Example: Robbins Geller urges investors to act. Robbins Geller investor alert

Multiple law firms seek clients/lead‑plaintiff roles (Robbins Geller, Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, SueWallSt, Rosen/others) — this concentrated legal publicity increases the chance of follow‑on litigation costs and management distraction. Example: Robbins Geller urges investors to act. Negative Sentiment: Additional firm notices and press pieces (Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen Law Firm, Frank R. Cruz, Pomerantz, SueWallSt) further amplify the claims and the investor outreach, keeping the stock under legal/PR pressure. Example: Gross Law Firm alert. Gross Law Firm alert

Additional firm notices and press pieces (Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen Law Firm, Frank R. Cruz, Pomerantz, SueWallSt) further amplify the claims and the investor outreach, keeping the stock under legal/PR pressure. Example: Gross Law Firm alert. Negative Sentiment: Local/regional coverage highlights plaintiff‑opportunity: Bakersfield and other outlets reiterate the chance for investors to lead the suit, sustaining media attention on the litigation risk. Bakersfield/AP coverage

Medpace Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $520.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50 day moving average is $468.38 and its 200 day moving average is $537.81. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. Medpace's revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. TD Cowen upgraded Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Medpace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $522.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $564.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $486.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here