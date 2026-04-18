Cwm LLC Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Albemarle worth $24,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Albemarle by 5,771.4% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 536.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Albemarle Stock Down 8.4%

ALB stock opened at $197.61 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $215.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's 50 day moving average is $173.79 and its 200-day moving average is $144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Albemarle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Albemarle from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on Albemarle in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $153.00 price target on Albemarle in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,654.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,995,808.68. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company's bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world's foremost chemical producers.

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