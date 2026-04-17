Cwm LLC Has $27.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,267 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,487,918,000 after buying an additional 790,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,462,645,000 after buying an additional 254,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,448,474,000 after buying an additional 515,938 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

DIS opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company's 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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