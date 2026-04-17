Cwm LLC Has $38.05 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cwm LLC boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,464 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $38,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RTX by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock worth $802,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,456 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RTX by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,649,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,313,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Trading Down 1.3%

RTX opened at $195.90 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.63 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average of $186.88. The stock has a market cap of $263.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentagon procurement push and new defense contracts reinforce RTX's backlog and production leverage; reports note automakers being courted for defense production while Lockheed and RTX picked up missile contracts. Read More.

Pentagon procurement push and new defense contracts reinforce RTX's backlog and production leverage; reports note automakers being courted for defense production while Lockheed and RTX picked up missile contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (an RTX business) completed the first flight test of its RAIVEN Staring sensor on a UH‑60 Black Hawk — a technical milestone that supports future sensor/SAsystems revenue across air, ground and maritime platforms. Read More.

Raytheon (an RTX business) completed the first flight test of its RAIVEN Staring sensor on a UH‑60 Black Hawk — a technical milestone that supports future sensor/SAsystems revenue across air, ground and maritime platforms. Read More. Positive Sentiment: RTX announced large-scale production/contract activity (including a reported ~$3.7B Patriot GEM‑T order and new interceptor facility in Germany) and program wins for Collins Aerospace, supporting medium-term revenue visibility. Read More.

RTX announced large-scale production/contract activity (including a reported ~$3.7B Patriot GEM‑T order and new interceptor facility in Germany) and program wins for Collins Aerospace, supporting medium-term revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace secured three airline launch customers for its Helix main-cabin seat (≈200 aircraft), a commercial aerospace win that diversifies revenue beyond defense. Read More.

Collins Aerospace secured three airline launch customers for its Helix main-cabin seat (≈200 aircraft), a commercial aerospace win that diversifies revenue beyond defense. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and services published note‑level previews of Q1 metrics (revenue composition, margins) to frame expectations ahead of earnings — helpful context but not decisive until results/guide are released. Read More.

Analysts and services published note‑level previews of Q1 metrics (revenue composition, margins) to frame expectations ahead of earnings — helpful context but not decisive until results/guide are released. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming headlines referencing NVIDIA/GeForce RTX model news and laptop deals are unrelated to RTX the aerospace/defense company — likely noise for RTX equity investors. Read More.

Several tech/gaming headlines referencing NVIDIA/GeForce RTX model news and laptop deals are unrelated to RTX the aerospace/defense company — likely noise for RTX equity investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its expectations for RTX, which can pressure the stock via recalibrated price targets and investor positioning. Read More.

Jefferies lowered its expectations for RTX, which can pressure the stock via recalibrated price targets and investor positioning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment reports note cooling defense sentiment as ceasefire hopes around the Iran conflict rise — reduced geopolitical tailwinds could blunt near-term upside for defense contractors. Read More.

Sentiment reports note cooling defense sentiment as ceasefire hopes around the Iran conflict rise — reduced geopolitical tailwinds could blunt near-term upside for defense contractors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shares have pulled back in recent sessions, reflecting profit‑taking after a strong run and the mixed newsflow above. Read More.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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