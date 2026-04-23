Cwm LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Cwm LLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 239.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,314 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CMC Financial Group grew its position in NRG Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 232,623 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $150.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average is $161.17. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.97 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 2.81%.The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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