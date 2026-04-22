Cwm LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,757 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of CarMax worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 907 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

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CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. CarMax had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CarMax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $41.21.

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CarMax Profile

CarMax NYSE: KMX is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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